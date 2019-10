3. Pilgrim Blake Slim Fit Jeans Get It

Williamsburg-based Pilgrim Surf + Supply specializes in swim trunks, but they also make killer jeans crafted from 100 percent cotton Japanese selvedge denim. The Blake has five pockets and sits higher on the waist, boasting the brand’s signature Pilgrim embroidery on the back pocket and a pennant on the waistband.

[$185; pilgrimsurfsupply.com]

