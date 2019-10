6. Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Warm Men’s Jeans Get It

Levi’s really hit the mark with this one. The name that started it all has introduced a flannel-like “warm” version of their 511 slim-fit jeans that incorporates a subtle stretch element, making the lean cut unexpectedly comfortable. Just as attractive is the sub-$100 price point.

[$98; levi.com]

