7. Nudie Jeans Steady Eddie II Dry True Distressed Organic Denim Jeans Get It

Nudie Jean’s Steady Eddie organic dry denim jeans will make it hard to go back to the regular stuff. A slight taper at the ankles lets you dress up the pair with Chelsea boots or white kicks, looking just as good with a few rolls at the cuff.

[$185; nudiejeans.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!