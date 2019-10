8. FRAME “Fade to Grey” L’Homme Skinny Get It

Grey jeans are a little unexpected but incredibly wearable, and FRAME’s “Fade to Grey” L’Homme jeans are as close to perfect as you can get. The five pockets, mid-level rise, and subtle stretch offer all-day comfort.

[$200; frame-store.com]

