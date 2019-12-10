The 2019 Sports Fan Gift Guide

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It almost felt like we just blinked and the month is almost halfway over already. The holidays are creeping up faster and faster. There’s a good deal of stress during the holiday, but in the end, there is the oasis of rest during the little break some of you will get.

And one of the best things to do during the holiday is to relax and just watch the marathon of basketball going on. Not to mention the still going NFL and NHL seasons. It is a wonderful time for sports fans in the world.

Plenty of the dudes in your life are sports fans. Dads all around the world seemingly make up the vast majority of sports fandom. So with there still being plenty of time, why not pick up some sports-related stuff for those dudes in your life?

The options are limitless. So many pieces of clothing are made with sports team logos and imagery adorning them. Plenty of items that are made that are great to wear if you are a fan of the team or just a fan of how that item looks. Now, obviously a Red Sox fan won’t wear any Yankees stuff. But there’s no reason why a New York Giants fan can’t wear a Green Bay Packers hat.

For those looking to pick up some stuff to fill up space under the tree this season for those sports lovers in your life, check out some of our favorite items we found online for this Gift Guide. The options are bountiful, so we made it a little more manageable.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!