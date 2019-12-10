The 2019 Sports Fan Gift Guide

Manduka Pro Yoga Mat GET IT!

Plenty of folks have started taking up Yoga these days. It’s a great way to keep your body in shape and limber. Especially as you get older, it becomes more important to keep the body strong. Why not pick up this amazing yoga mat from Manduka as a great little gift for the holiday? Manduka makes amazing mats and this is no different. It looks nice and it is made to last. You won’t slip when using it and it will be easy on your elbows and knees. That and it doesn’t absord moisture so it won’t cause any bacteria buildup. You can’t go wrong with this Yoga Mat as a gift this year.

Get It: Pick up the Manduka Pro Yoga Mat ($120) at Manduka

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!