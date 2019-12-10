The 2019 Sports Fan Gift Guide

Mitchell & Ness Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls Gold Jersey GET IT!

Who doesn’t have great memories of watching Jordan own the court? He’s still arguably the greatest that ever played and his jerseys must be owned if not for the historical connection to him, then for how great they look. It’s a great option for any basketball fan to have in their closet. Mitchell and Ness have an amazing line of basketball jerseys that you can choose from outside of this Jordan one. But who wouldn’t want Jordan?

Get It: Pick up the Mitchell & Ness Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls Gold Jersey ($350) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!