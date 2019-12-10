The 2019 Sports Fan Gift Guide

Mitchell & Ness Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers Jersey GET IT!

Hockey jerseys are low-key one of the best looking kinds of sports attire to wear. It’s great, especially for the winter where the heavy make can keep you warm. So take a look at the massive collection Mitchell and Ness throwback hockey jerseys this holiday. Like this one that allows you to wear the same jersey the great one wore. Gretzky is the MJ of hockey and any hockey fan can enjoy wearing this bad boy.

Get It: Pick up the Mitchell & Ness Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers Jersey ($225) at Macy’s

