The 2019 Sports Fan Gift Guide

New York Yankees New Era Fitted Hat GET IT!

Unless you are a Red Sox or Mets fan, there is no reason why you shouldn’t own a Yankee hat. It’s just an ubiquitous piece of fashion that can overcome most baseball territoriality. New Era makes the authentic thing and they are a great fit. Already got a Yankee hat? Well, New Era has plenty of options at Lids for you to peruse. Doesn’t matter the sport either. If you like a team, New Era has a hat for it.

Get It: Pick up the New York Yankees New Era Fitted Hat ($40) at Lids

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!