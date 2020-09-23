2020 Fall Fashion Preview | Coastal Conditions

Autumn’s unpredictable weather requires a wardrobe that keeps up in any situation. This mix of statement-making outerwear, warm knitwear, and versatile, lightweight staples—plus a few eye-catching watches—has you covered no matter where you roam. Below, check out our fall fashion preview.
2020 Fall Fashion Shoot – Grooming by Mark Alan, Production and Creative Direction by Kevin Breen, Model: Tom Baker @ Soul Artists Managements.
Featured image above – Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Pivot Jacket [$2,200; EM PTY Gallery]; Z Zegna Knitwear [$595; zegna.us]; Agnona Trousers [Price upon request; agnona.com]; Aquatalia Andrea Penny Loafers [$395; aquatalia.com]
Reese Cooper Sherpa Fleece [$830; reese-cooper.com]; Tommy Hilfger Long-Sleeve T-Shirt [$56; tommy.com]; Polo Ralph Lauren Officer’s Chino [$168; ralphlauren.com]; Sebago Ranger Mocs [$200; sebago-usa.com].
Salvatore Ferragamo Double Breasted Wide Peaked Lapel Coat [$3,500; ferragamo.com]; DL1961 Hudson & Perry Shirt [$125; dl1961.com]; Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Flex Pants [$70; levi.com]; TAG Heuer Aquaracer Quartz Chronograph 43mm Sunray Brushed Black Dial, Steel Fine-Brushed/Polished Bracelet Watch [$3,250; tagheuer.com]; Timberland Oak Rock Waterproof Boots [$175; timberland.com].
Z Zegna Coat [$1,545; zegna.us]; Buck Mason Striped Field-Spec Cotton Surplus Crew Shirt [$75; buckmason.com]; Canali Super 150s Wool Trousers [$660; canali.com]; Aquatalia Fausto Suede Slip-On Shoes [$395; aquatalia.com]
Loewe ELN Parka [$1,650; Loewe Greene St. NYC, Loewe Wynn, NV, loewe.com]; Canali Cashmere Turtleneck [$2,380; canali.com]; Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier Beige Cotton Belted Trousers [$1,150; jilsander.com]
Nobis Fisherman Jacket [$425; nobis.com]; Private Policy Rib Knit Vest [$350; privatepolicyny.com]; Mavi Scott Pants [$118; us.mavi.com]
Marcelo Burlon Jacket [marceloburlon.eu]; Birdwell Sweatshirt and Trunks [birdwell.com]
Billy Reid Shirt [billyreid.com]; Agnona Cardigan [agnona.com]; Onia Pants [onia.com]; Montblanc Sunglasses [montblanc.com]
Moncler Vest [$1,530; moncler.com]; Ben Sherman Rib Collar Check Shirt [$109; bensherman.com]; Goldwin Regular Stretch Chino Trousers [$250; goldwin-sports.com/us]; Timberland Originals II 6” Boot LITE Leather Full-Grain Boots [$160; timberland.com]
[FROM BOTTOM TO TOP] TAG Heuer Carrera Automatic Chronograph 41mm Sunray Brushed Blue Dial with Brown Leather Strap [$4,300; TAG Heuer Boutique, tagheuer.com]; Hublot Big Bang Unico Titanium Blue [$18,800; hublot.com]; Alpina Alpiner National Park Foundation Edition [$795; us.alpinawatches.com]
