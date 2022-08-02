The 24-Hour Trouser Pants Make Work Pants as Comfy as Sweatpants

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for some new clothes to throw on when you head to the office? There are a lot of options for you to do so, and a lot of those options are pretty damn good. But if you want a new pair of pants to make your work days more comfortable, then the 24-Hour Trouser Pants from L’estrange London are for you.

Right off the bat, the 24-Hour Trouser Pants are a good pickup just based on how they look. They got a strong work mode look to them, so you’ll fit right in at the office. But the reason why these will become fast favorites for you is not just because of their looks. But because of how they feel.

It may not look like it immediately, but these 24-Hour Trouser Pants are super comfortable. And not in the usual work pants way. These have the look of work clothes, but they have the comfort of sweatpants. You can move around in these pretty freely and never feel constricted. As the name implies, you can wear these all day long.

Even better is that there is a grand selection to work with at L’estrange London. You got the baseline pair to start off with. But you also got the Linen pair, the Relaxed Fit, the Trouser Heavyweight, the Trouser Wool, and the Tropical Wool 24-Hour Trouser. All of which give you even more variety to work with to choose what works best for you.

We can’t rave about the 24-Hour Trouser Pants any higher than we already have. They look amazing and they feel even better. So if you are looking to make a big improvement to your everyday work attire, we can’t recommend this even more. Head on over to L’estrange London and pick up a pair or two now. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the 24-Hour Trouser Pant (starting at $161) at L’estrange London

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers