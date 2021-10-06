The 5 Best Beard Oils & Balms for a Good-Looking Beard

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Back in the day, having facial hair wasn’t the most popular thing in the world. No matter the style, fresh faces were the go-to for guys. But something changed and now you can’t walk out of the house without seeing all kinds of looks in the world. As someone with a beard, it’s great to be accepted as the hairy beast I am. But it’s not something one can just lean into without the proper care.

It should come as no surprise that having hair on your face can be a bit of a bother if it’s not properly groomed or taken care of. Unkept hair can get in the way while eating or drinking, not to mention just looking unpleasant to those around you. And if it’s not taken care of, it can become itchy and leave your face irritated with grease that can get stored up in there. It makes you look bad to the outside world and makes you feel bad. Who wants to deal with that?

Luckily, there are ways for you guys to keep those beards clean and groomed to look great. And one of the best ways to do that is to pick up some beard oil. Beard oil is made with the intended purpose of making your beard look clean and easy to style. You can make the hair less itchy, softer, and just generally more pleasant all around. Not to mention it can be used to help in making you smell better when you go out into the world.

Now there are a lot of items out there you can roll with. Each of which has its own benefits, so you need to know what it is you’re looking for and what item can do what. This is why we went out there to find some of the Best Beard Oils for the Perfect Beard on Amazon. All you need to do is scroll on down and check out each section that lays out specific categories of beard oil and what they do. Pick the one that works best for you and get that perfect beard asap.

Beard Oil vs Balm

You also need to take into account that there’s a difference between beard oil and beard balm. Beard oil is good for any kind of beard but is better suited at beards in the early stages of things. Helps prevent itching and scratching as well as flakes and dandruff. It’s a lighter item, easy to distribute on the beard and skin to help moisturize things.

Beard balm is a thicker item that is made to be used with thicker beards. It sits on the beard and skin longer as its thicker form makes it so it takes longer to absorb. Its thickness also helps to make it easier to style that beard, pinning down those loose stragglers in the beard. You’ll have fresher skin and lusher facial hair. Anyone with a great big bushy beard could greatly benefit from having this in their life.

Best Beard Oils

Best for Styling

The Beard Struggle Ultimate Kit

If you’re looking to get a beard oil that will help you in the styling game, then you should pick up this kit. Not just because the beard oil within this kit is effective at hydrating your skin and hair, but because it is a kit. It comes with all you need to get in there and make that beard look exactly the way you want it.

Best Subtle Smell

Every Man Jack Mens Beard Oil

There are a lot of beard oils out there that come with pungent scents. But you may be looking for one that makes that beard look healthier without overwhelming the senses. That’s where this Every Man Jack option comes it. It has a slight cedarwood scent, but not enough to become too noticeable.

Best Smelling

Viking Revolution Beard Oil Conditioner 3 Pack

If you’re in the market for a beard oil that will be very noticeable in the smells department, then you need to pick up this 3 pack from Viking Revolution. You’ll have 3 different very noticeable and very enjoyable flavors in your beard. Choose which one you want depending on your mood that day. And from there, you’ll get a beard that looks better than it smells.

Best High-End

Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Conditioning Beard Oil

When it comes to anything in the styling world, you can’t go wrong with spending the money that Tom Ford products cost. You’ll see that to be very true when trying out this beard oil from Tom Ford. That’s because it smells great and is very effective at making that beard look/feel as good as it ever has.

Best Odorless

Honest Amish Classic Beard Oil

For a true odorless beard oil, then you don’t need to look too far. Honest Amish has quite the effective bottle of beard oil here that will help you sculpt that beard into a healthy shape without becoming too noticeable to you or anyone around you.

Best Beard Growth Oil

Isner Mile Beard Growth Kit

Now, here’s a kit you need to pick up if you’re looking to make that beard grow better than ever. Some of us need a little help growing facial hair. And with the beard oil that comes in here, you will see thicker and more lush hair start to grow in. This means you will get even better style options in your future.

Best Beard Balms

Viking Revolution Beard Balm Variety Pack

For you thicker beard boys out there, you need a good beard balm to help you keep that forest on your face look smooth and feel good. And that’s where, yet again, Viking Revolution comes in. Each option in this Variety 4 pack smells great and will rejuvenate your skin and beard to look like a million bucks.

