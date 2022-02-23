The 5 Best Natural Deodorants for Men

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the great joys of being a man is dealing with the overwhelming stink that comes when you sweat. Did we say joy? We meant an unending annoyance that has to be dealt with each and every day we walk this mortal coil. But there has been a pretty simple solution to that problem in modern-day life and it’s one we all love. A good deodorant to stick in our bathrooms.

Having deodorant in your life is an absolute must. That way you can roll or spray it on in the morning so you smell good all day and don’t have to deal with the stink and soggy feeling that comes with sweating. And if you’re gonna go workout, you can throw some on to make sure you don’t get too nasty smelling. It’s all pretty good in our minds.

But there is something we need to deal with nowadays and that is the knowledge of what a lot of deodorants are made with. That a good deal of deodorants are made with chemicals and other ingredients that are not all that natural and shouldn’t be applied to the skin on a daily basis. Something like aluminum. Yeah, aluminum. Chemicals and ingredients like that can build up on the skin to make odors worse.

Now, who wants to pick up a deodorant that doesn’t actually do what it says? Not to mention the health concerns that these ingredients come with. Luckily we know better these days and a lot of all-natural deodorants exist that can do the job without those pesky concerns. And we have wrangled 5 of them for you guys. Each one with a specific reason why we picked them. Either way, you guys should have a new favorite deodorant in your life.

Best Natural Deodorants

All Rounder

Native Deodorant Natural Deodorant

For a good all-around natural deodorant, Native Deodorant has the option for you. It smells great and will do so all day long. It can handle a workout quite well. And it’s all-natural. You can rest easy knowing that you’re keeping yourself well-groomed with a safe and smart option like this one.

Multi-Pack

Tom’s of Maine Long-Lasting Aluminum-Free Natural Deodorant

If you’re looking to save some time and money by picking up a multi-pack of all-natural deodorants, you can’t go wrong with this one from Tom’s of Maine. These deodorants have a strong craft to them, handling the stank of your underarms with ease. And you’ll be smelling good all the livelong day.

For Sports

Viking Revolution Natural Deodorant 3 Pack

For a workout, you need a deodorant that’s really strong. Something that’s gonna handle the extra helping of moisture that’s gonna come with a workout. And that’s why we got Viking Revolution here with a 3 pack of different scents to keep you as fresh as can be.

Best Stick

Dr. Squatch Natural Deodorant

If you’re a roll-on deodorant kind of guy, then Dr. Squatch has the item for you. It’s got a great scent to it, the kind of manly and outdoorsy scent that any man can love. And it’s very strong so you can go all day without looking down at stink pit stains in your shirt. You can’t lose.

Best Spray

Herban Cowboy Dry Spray Deodorant

A spray-on deodorant is pretty good to have. Easy to apply, not having to deal with greasy stains and the like. And this one from Herban Cowboy is gonna become your new favorite spray-on option. The kind of strongly scented deodorant that handles sweat like a champ.

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!