The 5 Best Wool Socks For Men To Wear This Winter

Today is a day of change in the midst of a pretty big week. The holiday is just a few days away and it is simultaneously stressful but also joyous. But today is a day that doesn’t get as much press as the holiday coming at the end of the week. Because today is the official start of the Winter season.

For plenty of people around the country, it has felt like Winter for a good long while. Temperatures dropping to brittles lows and snow falling in plenty of areas. That was just the beginning. Now is the official time to worry about the cold. Because it is only going to get colder from here on out.

With the winter here and the temperatures getting crazier and crazier, we need to take precautions. No one wants to be cold. Not on trips out of the house and especially within the house. It is that time to bundle up and wear as much warm clothing as we can.

Chances are good you already have some clothes out of storage for the winter. Heavier shirts and pants. Maybe you got yourself a heavy-duty comforter for the bed. But there is one item out there that can make a huge difference in your comfort. And that is a good pair of socks.

Socks get a bit of a bad rap, especially during the holidays. No one is ever thrilled getting socks during the holidays. And when we go clothes shopping, socks aren’t always at the top of the list. They’re easy to forget. But when you have a good pair of socks on, you’ll be really happy that you have them on.

For most of the year, socks are a big help when it comes to odor control. They’re a way to make sure that you don’t get stinky feet when you go out. Shoes can really get your feet sweating and socks are a big help. They’re not here for their insulation properties. But all that changes when the winter arrives.

When the winter arrives, you need to put on socks that may be too heavy-duty for the summer and the spring. Socks that go up a little higher than a pair of ankle socks. Socks that cover up as much as you as possible with heavy-duty but ideally comfortable materials. And in our eyes, that best material is wool.

Wool is a fantastic material for the cold weather. It’s great for hoodies and for pants. But it’s really top of the line when it’s used for socks. Because that material is just so heavy duty but comfortable that everything you want from a pair of socks is done at a high level of efficacy with wool.

Looking at all the outlets that sell socks, you will be bombarded with a ton of options for Wool Socks. It’s a little too much to be able to get your head around. You don’t want to spend all this time looking for socks. You want to make a move and get the Best Wool Socks there are. Luckily, we are here to help in that search.

If you are looking for the Best Wool Socks out there, we have you covered. And it should come as no surprise that they can be found over at Amazon. One of the best resources for anything out there. And right now, you can get some fantastic socks in your life for great prices.

Doing our research, we have found 5 of the Best Wool Socks possible. And in our search, we find that the best of the best is the Hot Feet Heated Thermal Socks. There are some criteria one has to look at when judging these socks and in our minds, Hot Feet has the best grades in all regards.

For one, you want comfort in your socks. And these socks are fantastic to wear. It’s like wearing a heavenly cloud on your feet. You also want to take pricing into account. They’re still socks, and these don’t cost all that much at all. Which is great for how durable and insulated they are. All of that comes in to make the Hot Feet Heated Thermal Socks come out on top in our eyes.

But we understand that everyone has their own tastes. And you may be looking for something else. A pair of socks that hit different criteria. We get it. Hot Feet are still the best in our eyes. But we got 4 other pairs of socks for that reason and all 5 hit different categories.

The 5 categories of Best Wool Socks are as follows. BEST OVERALL, MOST AFFORDABLE, BEST VALUE, BEST FOR BOOTS, and BEST TO KEEP FEET DRY. Any of these would be great to add to their collection, with the Hot Feet still being the best in our eyes. But you can’t go wrong with any really.

Chances are good you will find at least one option in this bunch that will work for you. Or it’ll work as a gift for someone in your life. Either way, these are perfect to have in the winter. So pick up whichever floats your boat and keep the winter as warm as possible.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above, we think these socks from Hot Feet are the best wool socks on Amazon right now. This is the case for a few reasons. As we said, the comfort of these socks is high. You’ll love wearing these when you go out in the cold. So it isn’t just about the efficacy of the insulation. These actually feel great. Not only that, but they’re priced pretty well for how great they are in the winter. You’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. These are incredibly durable, so you won’t have to worry about them wearing down on you. And again, the insulation is out of this world. Your feet won’t even realize how cold it actually is out there. So if you need some amazing winter socks, these are the best in our eyes.

Get It: Pick up the Hot Feet Heated Thermal Socks ($14) at Amazon

MOST AFFORDABLE

Maybe pricing is a problem for you guys. You’re on a budget and you want to find the best possible options for as low a price as you can. There are plenty of affordable options out there. But for our money, we think these Sunew socks are the best for a low price. For just $13, you can get unbelievably warm this winter. That’s because they are made to handle the most extreme conditions. They’re 7x warmer than most socks. You’ll have no qualms at all when these socks are in your life this winter. So we think if you’re on a budget, then these will be a big home run purchase.

Get It: Pick up the Sunew Thermal Socks ($13) at Amazon

BEST VALUE

If you’re looking for as much bang for your buck as possible, then these Buttons & Pleats Wool Socks are the socks you need to pick up. Because for just $20, you can get 3 pairs of wool socks. And these socks are really effective. You will be warm and comfortable all season long. So it isn’t just the fact that you are getting amazing socks for a great price. But you’re getting a good amount of those socks for a great low price. Warmth and comfort and durability in one amazing package. This winter, you really can’t go wrong with adding these to your wardrobe.

Get It: Pick up the Buttons & Pleats Wool Socks ($20) at Amazon

BEST FOR BOOTS

Not all socks are made equally. Also, not all socks are made to be worn with every kind of footwear. Plenty of socks out there are not great to be worn with boots. And boots are pretty omnipresent in the winter. You’ll want to wear those during really brisk winter days, especially if it’s snowing out. And you’ll want the socks that can handle a boot as well as the cold. And these socks from Carhartt are those socks you need. Because Carhartt knows how to make clothing for the active, working man. You can wear these bad boys in the most ridiculous winter weather and your feet won’t take a beating at all. How can you say no to that?

Get It: Pick up the Carhartt Extremes Arctic Wool Socks ($18) at Amazon

BEST TO KEEP FEET DRY

With the winter here, so is the risk of snow. And the snow is not all that fun to deal with if you don’t have the right clothing. Especially for your feet. Because if your feet aren’t protected, you can end up soaked and freezing. No one wants to deal with soggy feet when they go outside. So if you want wool socks that’ll keep you warm as well as keeping you dry, then you want these socks from Dickies. Because these are made with no just a high level of insulation. But also because they are made with moisture control fibers. So you won’t’ end up standing around in a pool of freezing water. And on those days when it’s a dry cold, you’ll be much better off with these in your life than without.

Get It: Pick up the Dickies Dri-Tech Moisture Control Socks ($15) at Amazon