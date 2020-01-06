The 7 Most Stylish Guys at the 77th Annual Golden Globes

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the second-most important awards show in television and in film, rumbled along Jan. 6 with a few surprises and upsets. Joaquin Phoenix took home the Best Actor – Drama trophy for Joker, and Taron Egerton won in the comedy/musical category for Rocketman.

The WWI epic 1917 won Best Motion Picture – Drama. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood took home the comedy/musical crown. And Awkwafina made history as the first Asian-American woman to win a Globe for best actress, for The Farewell. Besides the awards, host Ricky Gervais unfurled his usual assemblage of provocative, expletive-laden jokes, and a very displeased Tom Hanks made a monsoon of highly GIF-able faces at them as the night wore on.

Year after year, this melting pot of silver screen and primetime talent also yields some of the year’s best Hollywood fashion. These Globes, though, weren’t garish or outlandish. Pose star Billy Porter repped a serious throwback to the Björk swan dress from 2001, and Elton John wore glasses so ridiculous, he couldn’t even read the teleprompter through them.

But while the main theme this year seemed to be dapper black-tie stoicism, many of the sharpest dressers in movies and TV turned the Globes into a fashion lesson. Here are some of our favorite L.A. fashion icons, the best-dressed men at the 2020 Golden Globes.

