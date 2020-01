Brad Pitt

The last time Brad Pitt wore a tux this good, he threw Bruce Lee against a car. Showing up to the Golden Globes with a black three-piece to match that of his costar, Leonardo DiCaprio, Pitt and his age-defying good looks definitely turned heads. Pitt jumped into the Oscars race Sunday night as well, winning supporting for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!