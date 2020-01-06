The 7 Most Stylish Guys at the 77th Annual Golden Globes

Jason Momoa

The axe-throwing, mountain-climbing Khal himself is back with hair as epic and unruly as ever. He arrived with his wife, actress Lisa Bonet, on the red carpet in a dazzling velvet emerald-green jacket from Tom Ford, but that wasn’t even his best outfit of the night—the Aquaman actor later took off the coat and sat around the Golden Globes wearing only a black muscle shirt like a champion. Momoa was not nominated this year, but he did appear in Apple’s new post-apocalyptic adventure series, See.

