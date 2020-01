Paul Rudd

Another Avengers alum lighting up the red carpet was the ageless Paul Rudd, clad in a simple, elegant black suit with a matching bow tie. He appeared with his wife, producer Julie Yaeger. While Rudd’s normally saving the world and traveling through time in the Marvel movies, he was nominated Sunday night for his dual performance as a man and his clone in Netflix’s Living With Yourself.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!