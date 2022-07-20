This article was produced in partnership with Particle.

As the sands of time sift through the hourglass, our bodies undergo significant changes, and our appearance becomes less and less flattering. Our ability to sleep deteriorates, leading to eye bags, dark spots begin popping up all over, and what was once smooth, silky skin begins to dry and wrinkle. Though the likes of Clint Eastwood, Tom Cruise, and Pierce Brosnan might be able to wear the rugged, aged look to perfection, not all of us can.

A national survey found that 33% of young people, 87.8% of middle-aged people, and 100% of older adults experienced wrinkled facial skin ranging from fine to moderate to severe. As people entered the age range of 30-49 (middle-aged), fine and moderate wrinkling became more common. When people hit age 50 and above, most participants were categorized as mild or severe. It can be difficult to come to terms with your changing body and changing appearance, but there are some solutions.

“Anti-Aging Solutions”

There are a few ways to keep your skin looking and feeling young. Minimizing sun exposure is one significant way people naturally keep their skin from wrinkling and drying up, but the lack of Vitamin D or the need to take supplements is a major drawback from this being a completely viable and standalone option. Getting quality sleep is helpful to retain a youthful, eyebag-less look, but for some, it can be unfeasible or downright difficult, depending on an individual’s situation.

If the more natural solutions have gone out the window, there are a few other ways to keep your facial features as smooth and young-looking as possible. Facial masks are one solution – though they are a bit time-consuming, as the masks take time on your face to work. Botox is another more severe and “permanent” solution, but there are some major drawbacks and potential consequences for those using the procedure to freeze their facial muscles. That leaves the quickest and easiest solution: facial creams.

Finding the Best Facial Cream for Men

Every morning should start with an excellent facial care routine. However, it can be challenging to find the right product to fit your needs, and it can get pretty pricey pretty fast. Most products are specialized for one purpose: moisturizing your skin, removing wrinkles, removing eye bags, removing dark spots, or generally smoothing out your skin. If you’re looking for a fully-rounded skincare routine, it could take up an entire morning – and eat up your budget.

Finding a facial cream specifically for men can be especially difficult – as men have thicker, more rugged skin that most general or female-targeted face creams aren’t as effective for. In addition, it can be hard to find quality products out of the broad mix of available “solutions.” Despite being marketed for men, most products aren’t specialized for men’s skin. Most will be composed of low-quality ingredients, which can have varying effects depending on how rigorous you are with your routine. If you’re looking for an easy, all-in-one product that will save you big bucks and the hassle of a full facial care routine every day, there’s only one solution.

Enter Particle

Particle is a first of its kind 6-in-1 anti-aging solution for men of all ages, providing a full facial experience for a fraction of the price. Combining cutting-edge technology with the highest quality ingredients, Particle for Men Face Cream alleviates eye bags, removes dark spots, reduces wrinkles, soothes the skin, moisturizes, and has a deeply nourishing effect. Most importantly, it was made with men’s thicker, more rugged skin in mind. Particle used all resources at their disposal to find a scientifically backed blend of ingredients to perfect their facial cream formula.

Instead of clogging up all the space in your home, Particle for Men Face Cream combines six products into one – covering all your skincare needs without covering your bathroom countertop. The 6-in-1 cream also saves you a pretty penny and it’ll still give you all the benefits of a vigorous, time-consuming routine in a fraction of the time. Particle for Men Face Cream doesn’t leave an oily residue on your skin and has a gentle feel and smell that will help you start and end your day right. Just apply it twice a day, a minute in the morning and a minute at night and see the results in a few weeks.

When it comes to your skin, don’t let your body decide when you look and feel good and when you don’t – you can take control. Thousands of men around the world can vouch for it, and if you’re not convinced, Particle for Men Face Cream comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If your face doesn’t look and feel better within 30 days, you get your money back.

[From $69; particleformen.com]

