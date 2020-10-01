The All-Terrain Camp Slipper From Huckberry Is Something To Behold

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the way things are going right now, everyone deserves a little comfort in their lives. You may be working from home or still or you’re going back to the office again. Either way, comfort should be your main priority in these stressful times. Which you will get with The Camp Slipper from Huckberry.

If you are looking for slippers that offer a ton of comfort, there are a lot of options out there. But the vast majority of those can not be worn outdoors with any real sense of stability. Which is what makes The Camp Slipper from Huckberry so impressive. You can really wear them anywhere.

Now, you want the comfort levels to be high when you pick up a pair of slippers. You can expect a ton of comfort with The Camp Slipper. It is made with a single density PU insole for all-day, immediate comfort. It has an interior lining that breathes so your feet won’t sweat. And the leather uppers don’t need to be broken in.

Comfort isn’t all your gonna get with The Camp Slipper though. You will get a ton of style. And not just any kind of style. Style that fits in anywhere. Whether you’re at home or at the office or just running an errand, these slippers look enough like boots that no one will think twice when you’re outdoors with them on.

For those of y’all looking to pick up a new pair of slippers, The Camp Slipper should be high on your list. A versatile style and a high level of comfort, these are made to be comfortable worn anywhere. These outsoles aren’t made supper grippy and slip-resistant for nothing. So pick up a pair now while you can.

Get It: Pick up The Camp Slipper ($118) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!