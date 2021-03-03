The Allbirds Wool Runner Mizzles Are Perfect For Rainy Weather

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that spring is almost upon us, we’re going to be dealing with rain a lot more. Spring showers and all that jazz. Which means we need to be ready to stay as dry as possible when we go out in the rain. So you’ll want to go ahead and pick up these Allbirds Wool Runner Mizzles today.

What makes these Wool Runner Mizzles so perfect for the rainy season that is quickly approaching? Well, it’s because of the water repellent shield on the reinforced wool upper they are made with. Paired together, they make it so your feet will stay pretty dry. Even if you end up stepping in a puddle.

Now, these Wool Runner Mizzles are going to be a great addition to your wardrobe even on days when it isn’t raining. That’s because they’re incredibly comfortable. That wool upper is incredibly soft, breathes like a dream, and doesn’t itch. Not to mention the incredibly comfortable and odor-reducing insole.

So while you’re rocking these Wool Runner Mizzles all day long in comfort, you’ll also be looking your best. That’s because the team at Allbirds that makes these knows how to craft an eco-friendly pair of shoes that look perfect when paired with any warm-weather outfit you got on hand.

There’s no real downside to pick up the Allbirds Wool Runner Mizzles. You get a ton of style, comfort, and protection from the elements when it’s raining. Pick up a pair now to help yourself out and help out the planet with shoes made from recycled materials. A real two birds one-stop type situation you can’t say no to.

Get It: Pick up the Wool Runner Mizzles ($115) at Allbirds

