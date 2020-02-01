Black Diamond Mission Jacket GET IT!

There are plenty of great winter jackets out there, but not all of them can handle being worn during a skiing session. This thing is so insulated that the cold will stand no chance against it, especially during the high winds skiing can bring. But it will also stand up to the stress of those activities, so you won’t have to worry about it falling apart around you. Stay warm and dry with this wonderful jacket.

Get It: Pick up the Black Diamond Mission Jacket at Backcountry

