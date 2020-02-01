Marmot Highlander Down Jacket GET IT!

If you just need a coat for your everyday living, there’s no need to pick up a ski jacket. This jacket can keep you warm during those brutal winter days while you head to work or go out with friends. As long as it isn’t snowing or raining, this jacket will work wonders for you. It’ll be like the cold isn’t even there.

Get It: Pick up the Marmot Highlander Down Jacket at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!