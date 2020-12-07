The Berrics Catiba Pro Black Skate Shoes Just Launched At Cariuma

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the holidays in full swing, you need to do a lot of searching for great gifts. If something seems like it’ll be good for someone in your life, pick it up. If you wanna get a loved one a great new pair of shoes, then Cariuma is the place to be with these newly launched Berrics Catiba Pro Black Skate Shoes.

Cariuma has been delivering top-notch shoes for skaters for a while now. And that newly formed tradition will continue with the Berrics Catiba Pro Black Skate Shoes. This is a pair of footwear that is apart of the fresh partnership between Cariuma and The Berrics Skatepark.

Knowing that these are made in part with the help of a world-renowned skate park makes you feel a lot more comfortable picking these up. You know that they are made with skaters in mind. The design is such that anyone wearing these will feel nothing but relaxation.

Just as good as the comfort of these shoes is their look. These special edition shoes are made in 3 aesthetically appealing colors. Colors that befit the look of those that like skater shoes, especially in the Fall and Winter months ahead. Simple, low key colors to tie together any outfit.

If you jump on these Berrics Catiba Pro Black Skate Shoes right now, you will make sure that your friend or family member will have a fresh look. Not many will have these just yet as they launched on December 3rd. So pick up an amazing, sustainable pair of shoes that will keep anyone comfortable this holiday season.

Get It: Pick up The Berrics Catiba Pro Black Skate Shoes ($120) at Cariuma

