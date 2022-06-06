The Best Affordable Engagement Rings Under $200

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s just something about falling in love. Having that special person in your life that is gonna make your days more enjoyable and your future brighter than it was before they came into your life. When you find that special person, you need to do something big. What you need to do is pick up an engagement ring and pop the question.

Getting engaged is a big step. You can’t just do it halfway. You need to make it a special time for your partner. Dress your best and do it up right That way they can always look back on the moment as a memory of how much your love was pure and special. It’s gotta be big. And the ring is a big part of that. But that tends to mean having to spend a lot of money on one of them.

The wedding industry would like you to believe that spending a fortune on an engagement ring is the key to a lasting marriage. But folks, we are here to tell you that doesn’t seem to accurately be the case. Because studies have shown that men who spend between $2,000 and $4,000 on a ring have a 1.3 higher chance of divorce than men who spend less than that.

What this study ends up showing is that the amount one spends on the ring leading to divorce isn’t necessarily about the money spent. It’s about putting oneself into a hole trying to impress the partner receiving the ring. If you can spend the cheddar on a ring that costs more than a used car, go with God. But if you want to live a more balanced life, you should try to live within your means.

Luckily for you guys out there looking to spend less than a down payment on a car lease can find some impressive rings for your loved ones. You don’t have to go out of your way to find them either. There are plenty of options for you to choose from. And we have found a bunch of them for you guys to choose from. All of which will cost you around $200 or less.

The search took us all throughout the web and we found some real winners. A nice variety that will make it easier for you guys. Easier on the search and easier on the bank account. We grabbed 11 for you guys but we think these 5 are the top of the top. You won’t regret picking up any of these 5. And if somehow they don’t work for you, you got 6 more options. Something is bound to stick. So pick one up now and make this the summer you always remember.

Top 5

Affordable Engagement Rings Under $200

