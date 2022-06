Best All White Design GET IT!

This ring has quite the look to it. It’s so luminous that it’s almost blinding. You get an all white design with this rhodium-plated sterling silver band that has a cubic zirconia stone that is surrounded by more white stones. That gives it quite the eye-popping design.

Get It: Pick up the Cubic Zirconia Milgrain Bezel Set Hammered Ring ($100) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!