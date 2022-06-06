Style

The Best Affordable Engagement Rings Under $200

Cubic Zirconia Radiant and Baguette Cut Ring
11
Macy's 11 / 11

Best Baguette Cut Ring

GET IT!

A baguette-cut is quite a gorgeous-looking stone. One look at a stone cut in that way and you can just feel the love. It’s a classic engagement ring design. And this one won’t cost you too much as it is made with cubic zirconia on a rhodium-plated sterling silver design. 

Get It: Pick up the Cubic Zirconia Radiant and Baguette Cut Ring ($75) at Macy’s

Related Links

The Art of the Fail: How I Blew a Marriage Proposal

How Lab-Grown Diamonds Are Different. And the Same.

How to Buy a Diamond

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Style