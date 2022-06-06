The Best Affordable Engagement Rings Under $200

Best Classic Design GET IT!

For a classic design that is gonna make things very simple for everyone involved, we have to say that this ring really caught our eye. So much so we’re surprised it only costs this much. It looks like a really expensive ring. But it’s a sterling silver band with a cubic zirconia. Nothing more, nothing less. Just has an elegant design.

Get It: Pick up the Adriana Orsini Round Pavé Ring ($110) at Saks Fifth Avenue

Other info: Custom sizing not available, lightweight design

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!