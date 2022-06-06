The Best Affordable Engagement Rings Under $200

Best For An Astrology Lover GET IT!

Talking about unique, you gotta give it up to this set from Pandora. It’s gonna make the engagement period even more special for those that love Astrology and/or the final frontier of space. One ring with some stars on it and one ring with the moon on it. Sterling silver rings with cubic zirconias giving it a nice yet low-key design.

Get It: Pick up the Celestial Moon & Stars Ring Set ($105) at Pandora

Other Info: Lightweight design

