The Best Affordable Engagement Rings Under $200

Best For Glamour GET IT!

Want to get your lady a ring that is as glamorous as her? Then this is the ring for you/her. It’s got a gorgeous look to it with the Rose Gold Plating that is lined with White Sapphires. This ring is gonna shimmer on her finger. While it may not be able to be resized, you can order it to her finger size with no problem.

Get It: Pick up the Princess-Cut Quad Lab-Created White Sapphire Frame Bridal Set in Sterling Silver with 14K Rose Gold Plate ($118; was $169) at Zales

Other Info: Lightweight, Online Only Purchase

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!