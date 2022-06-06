The Best Affordable Engagement Rings Under $200

Best Gold Ring GET IT!

If you wanna get her a stunning gold band-adorned engagement ring, Baublebar has the ring for you and it is quite affordable. On an 18K Gold band, you will get an opal with some stones to give it a flowery look. A look that will look amazing as she walks down the aisle.

Get It: Pick up the Mezzo 18K Gold Ring ($62) at Baublebar

Other Info: Sterling silver band plated with gold

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!