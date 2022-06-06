Style

The Best Affordable Engagement Rings Under $200

Akeelah Cubic Zirconia Ring
11
Baublebar 7 / 11

Best Open Design

GET IT!

Want a really unique ring? Then this is gonna catch your eye as it has an open design, or Pave if you will. That way you get a ring that is gold plated brass with some gorgeous stones adorning it and two blue stones on the end. It has a really gorgeous look.

Get It: Pick up the Akeelah Cubic Zirconia Ring ($48) at Baublebar

Other info: Hypoallergenic, band width of .20″, lightweight design

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Style