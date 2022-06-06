The Best Affordable Engagement Rings Under $200

Best Open Design GET IT!

Want a really unique ring? Then this is gonna catch your eye as it has an open design, or Pave if you will. That way you get a ring that is gold plated brass with some gorgeous stones adorning it and two blue stones on the end. It has a really gorgeous look.

Get It: Pick up the Akeelah Cubic Zirconia Ring ($48) at Baublebar

Other info: Hypoallergenic, band width of .20″, lightweight design

