The Best Affordable Engagement Rings Under $200

Best Overall GET IT!

In our opinion, the best option for something under $200 is to get something unique. Something that’ll stand out from the crowd. And this ring is certainly unique. It’s not gonna look like the rest of the pack. That blue sapphire stone surrounded by white sapphires gives it a look that no one will forget. It shows that you think your love is unique.

Get It: Pick up the Oval Lab-Created Blue and White Sapphire Frame Engagement Ring in Sterling Silver ($97; was $139) at Zales

Other Info: Lightweight, can be sized to your needs, sterling silver band

