The Best Affordable Engagement Rings Under $200

Best Simple Design GET IT!

Sometimes simplicity is the best course of action. There’s no need to overdo it. Just the fact that the ring is there is enough to make her smile. And this ring packs quite the punch with the simplicity of its design. An 18K gold plated ring with a sizable cubic zirconia is all she’ll need. It’ll look like you spent a lot more than you did with the class this ring brings.

Get It: Pick up the Adriana Orsini Elevate 18K-Gold-Plated & Cubic Zirconia Ring ($125) at Saks Fifth Avenue

Other info: Lightweight, 2mm band width

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!