Best for: back

If you’re hirsute and live alone—or if your roommate/partner simply refuses to lend you a hand—then you’re left to your own back-trimming devices. Instead of signing up for yoga in order to bend all the right ways, just get a baKblade to trim those hard-to-reach spots. It’s a safety blade at the end of an 18-inch rod, a fairly simple device (and a massively successful one, commercially speaking) that will have you wondering “why didn’t I think of this?”

[$40; amazon.com]

