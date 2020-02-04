MANGROOMER body and ball trimmer (7th generation) Get It

Best for: body (and junk)

This dual-headed device (shaver and trimmer) allows you to safely trim the hedges of your private property. With up to eight different lengths, you can achieve whatever aesthetics you desire. It also works well on other parts of the body, if you aren’t so precious about where those blades have been. (Come on, you’re a hygienic guy, and it’s totally fine to use one trimmer universally.) It has wet-dry functionality, if you want to trim up in the shower, and it’s particularly good at preventing breakouts and irritation at the site.

[$60; amazon.com]

