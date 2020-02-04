Panasonic Cordless Men’s Beard Trimmer (ER-GB42-K model) Get It

Best for: beard

Your beard trimmer should present you with options and precision: Panasonic’s gives you 19 different settings, for beards of all lengths. Better yet, it can tackle varying lengths all at once, and you can use it wet or dry. Trim without any stubborn hairs escaping its blades, then rinse it clean. A rubber grip ensures a steady hold, and a mustache trimmer allows for tedious under-nose detailing. It trims for nearly an hour on a full charge, and is far more affordable than similar models on the market.

[$40; amazon.com]

