Remington HC4250 Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit Get It

Best for: head

This palm-held, ergonomic trimmer is perfect for guys who want to buzz their own heads, trim their stubble down, or even detail the perimeter of either. It adjusts to any size between 1/16 and 5/8 inches. If you’re looking for a polished dome, however, this isn’t the device for you; it simply snips everything down to a stubble (or half-inch buzz), and easily.

[$52; amazon.com]

