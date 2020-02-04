Wahl Ear, Nose, & Brow Trimmer Clipper Get It

Best for: ears, nose, neckline, sideburns, and eyebrows

Here’s an obvious pickup if you need to clean the perimeter of your eyebrows, zap away overgrown sideburns and neck hairs, or disappear stray nose and ear hairs. For just $9, this tool is a steal given all the minute detailing it does; possessing one instantly upgrades your grooming game from beginner to intermediate. After all, it’s all in the details.

[$9; amazon.com]

