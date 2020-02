Calvin Klein CK One EDT Get It

A lead candidate for your “One” scent, Calvin Klein’s universally loved CK One combines light citrus and sweet notes with the depth of musk, amber, and nutmeg. At its core, though, is the uplifting power of green tea, making One a well-rounded, stimulating scent—but also one that never oversteps its boundaries.

[$64 for 3.4 oz.; calvinklein.us]

