Claus Porto Musgo Real Classic Scent EDT Get It

It might not come immediately to mind, but a barbershop actually has loads of favorable scent associations. Aftershaves usually have notes of sandalwood or eucalyptus that soothe your skin and senses. In its Musgo Real shave line, Claus Porto bottles this sensation—especially in its Classic assortment, which showcases notes of sandalwood, patchouli, and vanilla. This cologne might smell like an aftershave, but that’s a good thing. Plus, it wears light and casts a short but delicious radius.

[$70 for 3.4 oz.; clausporto.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!