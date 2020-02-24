Clean Shower Fresh for Men EDP Get It

If you’re looking for subtlety, then one of the best fragrance families to shop is “fresh” scents. It’s not that they all wear lightly or linger any less; instead, fresh fragrances smell like a spring day, or clean laundry, or a well-ventilated home. And Clean’s own Shower Fresh scent combines citrus, floral, and wood notes for a balanced, mood-lifting finish. It lasts well into the work day but never pronounces itself across the office.

[$72 for 2 oz.; sephora.com]

