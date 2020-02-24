Coqui Coqui Tabaco EDP Get It

Known for their few-ingredient recipes and subtle lavishness, Coqui Coqui’s scents recall verdant vacations. Their Tabaco scent, in particular, relies single-handedly on tobacco notes for a flavorful finish—but not one that might polarize like a cloud of smoke. It’s rousing but doesn’t wear so strong that you turn heads for the wrong reason.

[$72 for 1.7 oz.; anthropologie.com]

