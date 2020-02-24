Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 EDT Get It

A cult favorite in the fragrance world, Escentric Molecules‘ Molecule 01 takes a single ingredient—the mysterious “aromachemical” Iso E Super—and allows the scent to work its magic on your skin. That chemical reaction, between the sandalwood-like scent and your own personal musk, makes for a very understated but pleasant result. It will wear differently on each person, but it always remains subtle. (Don’t be surprised if, at first huff, you smell nothing from the fragrance. Just let it breathe on your skin. Others will notice it.)

[$135 for 3.4 oz.; bloomingdales.com]

