L'Artisan Parfumeur Tea for Two EDT

One of the more complex scents on this roster, L’Artisan Parfumeur‘s Tea for Two combines various spicy accords with notes of tea, honey, and vanilla. It’s a terrific winter fragrance, or a signature scent for someone with a quiet but comforting presence. That’s its effect, too: quiet, but comforting—like afternoon tea with your partner in crime.

[$160 for 3.4 oz.; saksfifthavenue.com]

