Prada Luna Rossa Carbon EDT Get It

Luna Rossa Carbon gets its alluring powers from fresh lavender, crisp bergamot, pronounced pepper, intoxicating patchouli, sweet amber… as well as smoky coal and a futuristic metallic accord. It’s this oddball assortment that creates a pleasant balance—one fit for a signature scent and a conversation starter. This fragrance will get noticed a bit more than the others on this list—never negatively nor too loudly—but it’ll also convert you to a full-time fragrance wearer, if that’s the end goal.

[$94 for 3.4 oz.; sephora.com]

