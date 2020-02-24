Prada Luna Rossa Carbon EDTGet It
Luna Rossa Carbon gets its alluring powers from fresh lavender, crisp bergamot, pronounced pepper, intoxicating patchouli, sweet amber… as well as smoky coal and a futuristic metallic accord. It’s this oddball assortment that creates a pleasant balance—one fit for a signature scent and a conversation starter. This fragrance will get noticed a bit more than the others on this list—never negatively nor too loudly—but it’ll also convert you to a full-time fragrance wearer, if that’s the end goal.
[$94 for 3.4 oz.; sephora.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!