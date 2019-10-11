The Best Dress Shirt for Every Color Blazer

50% Off or More GET IT!

Best for Burgundy or Maroon Blazers

Maroon or burgundy jackets are a great way to shake things up. It’s ideal for fall and winter. That said, it’s a polarizing shade. And it’s already, technically, a “color.” So you’ve got to be wary of getting the color combo just right. Anything too hot and you’ll look like a matchstick. Anything too earthy, and you end up looking like a christmas present.

We recommend sticking with black or white for your day-to-day. But burgundy conveys a sense of royalty and wealth, in character and spirit if not in bank balance. So if you’re feeling supremely confident, or perhaps you have a nighttime event (particularly in the holiday season) where you can show off your style a bit, then try to incorporate a pattern or plaid with your burgundy jacket.

Take your daring, adventuresome impression to its fullest degree with this amazing dress shirt. The colors will complement your coat, and the pattern will depth. Let everyone at the party know you have a great sense of style and aren’t afraid to take chances.

