The Best Dress Shirt for Every Color Blazer

Best for Tan or Light Brown Blazers

Tan is normally associated with warm weather outfits, so tan jackets pair great with bright colors. Of course there are exceptions; a black dress shirt would contrast very nicely with a tan jacket. And a navy shirt would sure be suitable for more casual occasions.

If you want to make a solid, enthusiastic impression with your tan jacket, stick with a white, light blue, or pink shirt. You’ll accentuate the sense of nature and springtime that tan conveys.

A nice lavender pastel is an ideal juxtaposition. It’s bright and enthusiastic—and not at all “sunny.” It also offsets the earthy impression that a light brown can sometimes convey; wear a green shirt with a tan jacket and you might be mistaken for shrubbery.

