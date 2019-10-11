The Best Dress Shirt for Every Color Blazer

Up to $150 Off GET IT!

Best for Light Blue or Royal Blue Blazers

Whether plaid, patterned or solid, light blue adds a sense of fun and adventure to the staid cut of any sport coat. Blue plaid jackets with complementary blue stripes have been popular the last year or two, so if you’re trying to sport that look, avoid mixing patterns; a solid shirt in a warm color (red, yellow, orange, white) is your best bet. If your jacket is solid, feel free to employ textures and patterns in your shirt.

You can also comfortably go with a black or navy dress shirt. The dark color will offset the brightness of the jacket, lending an air of seriousness to your outfit.

