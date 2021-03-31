The Best Facial Hair For Your Face Shape And How To Achieve The Look

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Facial hair has made a big come in the last decade or so. Even more so in the last year during a pandemic which allowed men to explore what their facial hair can do. But not everyone is made with the same face that allows for the same kind of success in facial hairstyles. If you want the best facial hair, then you need to take your own face into account.

Before you head on out to pick up some new razors or beard oil or whatnot, you need to figure out what style you want. You may want a specific look, but you just don’t have the materials to make it sing. That’s why we are here to help you guys out by distinguishing between the face shapes and the kinds of styles you can rock with said shape.

OVAL FACE

Got yourself a face that is longer than it is wide? Well, you’re good to go with pretty much anything. It’s the perfect shape to go buck wild with mustaches or goatees or a full-on beard. All you gotta do is keep it clean and you’ll be good to show off the world your new look.

ROUND FACE

For those of us blessed with a round face, then we gotta rock a facial hairstyle with clean sides and a denser forest around the chin area. Which can mean a beard, but the burns have to be much shorter than the goat.

SQUARE FACE

If you got a square face, then you’ll want to something shorter so you don’t look like a square. A short beard is good, but you may want to go rocking out in the world with a stache or a goatee. Either way, these shorter looks will accentuate those angles for the best results possible.

DIAMOND FACE

Got the angular diamond-shaped head? Then you’re going to want to focus on keeping that chin covered up with some fuzz. Beard it up or go for a full goat to keep balance out the shape of your face. Start with the chin and you’ll be playing with a diamond flush.

TRIANGLE FACE

If you got a jaw that is wider than your cheekbones, you’ll want to rock something really short. Almost like you got a perpetual 5 o clock shadow. That way it doesn’t overpower the face and lends some balance to the forehead and the jaw for a really winning look.

HEART SHAPED FACE

With a face that has wide cheeks that go into a pointy chin, you’ll want to go with something that covers up the face, but not too much. Leave the burns a little shorter than the chin. But don’t let the chin grow too dense either. It’ll really go a long way to giving you a stronger-looking jawline.

LONG FACE

To really make the most of your long face, cover it up with a thick ole beard. No holds barred here. Let it grow out and keep it even to give yourself a shorter-looking face. That’s the beauty of facial hair. It’s like a magic trick.

Now that you got all this in mind, you’ll need the right materials to help you out. So we have grabbed a few items and displayed them for you guys below. Pick them all up now to give your new and improved facial hairstyles the sheen and the shine they need to really impress the world.

